Home
News
Brownsville ISD schools unveil new playgrounds
The Brownsville school district held a virtual ribbon cutting Thursday to celebrate the brand new playgrounds at 11 elementary schools in the district. Sharp Elementary...
Local group revitalizes old homes in Brownsville
A group has partnered with the city of...
Hidalgo County: 5 people die due to coronavirus, 525 people test positive for COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Thursday reported five people died...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
March 3, 2022: Mostly cloudy with temperature in the 70s
March 1: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the 70s
Feb. 28, 2022: Sunny, temperatures in the 60s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Rockets Two-Way Player Daishen Nix on the Rise
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- RGV Vipers Point Guard Daishen Nix has been tearing it up for the Valley and Houston took notice. The Rockets converted Nix's two-way...
UTRGV basketball preps for Lamar
EDINBURG, Texas -- Both UTRGV basketball teams are...
Boys Basketball Area Round Scores and Highlights
Boys Basketball Playoffs Thursday, February 24th...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
El equipo de robótica de Sharyland High School promueve STEM en la comunidad
Los estudiantes del club de robótica de la Escuela Secundaria Sharyland están descubriendo su pasión por la ingeniería mientras intentan animar a otros a hacer lo...
Texas lanza programa de fondo de asistencia para propietarios afectados por COVID-19
La desgravación del impuesto a la propiedad moroso...
Condado Hidalgo: Mueren 5 personas por coronavirus, 525 personas dan positivo a COVID-19
El condado de Hidalgo informó el jueves que...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days