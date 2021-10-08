Home
Fort Hood launches effort to address sexual assault, suicide
FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) — U.S. Army officials unveiled a new resource and training center at Fort Hood on Thursday that aims to create a more...
Local sisters bringing fall activities to Valley with La Feria pumpkin patch
A local pumpkin patch is getting some major...
Edinburg police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man in connection with deadly shooting
Edinburg police are searching for a man in...
Weather
Oct. 8, 2021: Sunny skies, temperatures in low 90s
Oct. 7, 2021: Sunny skies, temperatures in low 90s
Oct. 6, 2021: Sunny skies, temperatures in low 90s
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 7, 2021
Weslaco East vs. McAllen High FINAL SCORE : Weslaco East 14 - McAllen High 21 Brownsville...
Lady Raiders praise coaches on National Coaches Day
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Today marks National Coaches Day...
UTRGV Men's Basketball Season Preview
EDINBURG, Texas - College basketball is around the...
Programming
Community
Student of the Week: Navey Olivarez
There's nothing like an older sister, and this student is showing her siblings how important education is. Channel 5's Cecilia Gutierrez takes us to PSJA...
Watch Live: Sunday Mass Sept. 26, 2021
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Food Bank RGV distributing produce in Weslaco
The Food Bank RGV will give out free...
Hechos Valle
Menor de edad armado con un bate confronta a la policía en Río Hondo
Durante la tarde de este jueves oficiales de la policía de Río Hondo respondieron al llamado de auxilio procedente de una vivienda ubicada en la cuadra...
Aumenta precio de alimentos, la temporada de productos agrícolas comienza con un reto
La ciudad de Pharr celebró el inicio de...
En el mes de la Herencia Hispana conozca más sobre la tradición del mariachi
Como parte del mes de la Herencia Hispana...
