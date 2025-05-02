Home
Sandbag distribution event held at Edinburg Service Center
Sandbags were available at the Edinburg Service Center on Doolittle Road, just off East Richardson Road. Cars had been driving through the sandbag distribution event...
Artwork by Brownsville ISD students to be displayed at U.S. Capitol
From Brownsville to Washington, it's all about the...
First 3D printed Starbucks opens in Brownsville
The city of Brownsville is now home to...
Weather
Friday, May 2, 2025: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, May 1, 2025: Late storms nearby, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, April 30, 2025: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV baseball postpones Friday game against UIW; will play doubleheader Saturday
UTRGV baseball postpones Friday's game against Incarnate Word. The decision is due to the expectation of severe weather tomorrow in San Antonio. The two teams will...
Gregg Popovich, the NBA's all-time wins leader, retires after 29 seasons as coach in San Antonio
Gregg Popovich stepped down as coach of the...
Valley teams shine in first night of high school baseball postseason
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYOFF SCORES: Weslaco 4,...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, May 2, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Rex the Rhinoceros Rat Snake
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 1, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Viernes 2 de mayo: riesgo nivel 2 de 5 para tiempo severo desde la madrugada y para mañana
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí
Disminuyen los cruces ilegales de migrantes en la frontera sur en El Valle
En los últimos meses, la actividad migratoria ilegal...
Los bomberos de Los Fresnos investigan las causas del incendio de una vivienda
El jefe de bomberos de Los Fresnos, Gene...
Take 5
