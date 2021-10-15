Home
Los Ebanos woman reflects on border wall contracts being cancelled
Despite border wall cases coming to an end for Valley landowners, one woman from Los Ebanos said the fight to preserve her property may not be...
Doctors call on Gov. Abbott to rescind vaccine ban
Three doctors from the national advocacy group The...
White House: Nonessential travel across the border for fully vaccinated individuals to resume Nov. 8
Travel restrictions through land and ferry ports of...
Oct. 15, 2021: Evening storms possible, temperatures in mid-90s
Oct. 14, 2021: Spotty thunderstorms, temperatures in mid-90s
Oct. 13, 2021: Breezy, humid with temperatures in low 90s
Feature: Edinburg Vela Standout Quarterback Chase Campbell
Edinburg Vela has been dominating all season long and Senior Standout Quarterback Chase Campbell has been leading his Sabercats to a 7-0 season thus far. ...
UTRGV Women's Basketball Preview
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas -- Coming off a...
First & Goal Power Poll: Week Seven
6A 1. Edinburg Vela 7-0 2....
Student of the Week: Mili Reynoso
Mili Reynoso has big dreams. Those dreams involve writing, a passion that started at a young age. It's not just writing, the senior at Sharyland...
Student of the Week: Navey Olivarez
There's nothing like an older sister, and this...
Watch Live: Sunday Mass Sept. 26, 2021
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Cifra histórica de armas de fuego en los puntos de inspección de los aeropuertos de Estados Unidos
Un reciente reporte por parte de la Administración de Seguridad del Transporte, revela la alarmante cifra de armas de fuego confiscadas en los Aeropuertos de Estados...
México: Un muerto y 2 heridos en ataque cerca de aeropuerto
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Un hombre murió...
Es el 8 de noviembre la fecha en la que Estados Unidos abre sus fronteras
Las restricciones de viaje a través de puertos...
