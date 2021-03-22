Home
Cameron County expanding vaccine eligibility to include bed bound residents
Cameron County is expanding vaccinations to bed bound residents by opening an emergency operations center to help get them vaccinated. “We want to make sure...
Valley congressman discusses migrant surge
During a visit to the Valley earlier this...
Cameron County reports 5 coronavirus-related death, 103 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Monday reported five coronavirus-related deaths...
Weather
National Weather Service to issue 'Red Flag' fire warning for Rio Grande Valley, Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Brownsville plans to issue a 'Red Flag' fire warning for the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday morning. Critical fire...
Windy weather to continue through Saturday
It's been a windy couple of days in...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
Sports
IDEA Quest Soccer Ranked 7th In State
EDINBURG - The IDEA Quest Girls Soccer Program is in their 7th season competing in UIL. Creating program history, the team is ranked 7th in...
UTRGV Drops One at #10 Texas 15-2
AUSTIN – The University of Texas Rio Grande...
High School Baseball - Tuesday 3/16
Our baseball action took us to McAllen and...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
La ciudad de Brownsville reduce la matriz de amenazas COVID-19
La ciudad de Brownsville retrocedió su nivel de amenaza COVID-19 por primera vez desde julio pasado. En un comunicado de prensa del lunes, la ciudad...
Proceso de asilo político en Reynosa, Tamaulipas
En Reynosa este lunes inicio el proceso de...
El condado Cameron informa de 5 muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus, 103 nuevos casos de COVID-19
El condado Cameron informó el lunes cinco muertes...
