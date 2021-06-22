Home
SPI sees massive economic boom, 230% increase from last year
Business is booming on South Padre Island. Last June, bar owner Harry Dholwani was worried COVID-19 would close down his business, Harry's Bar, for good,...
U.S. extends non-essential travel band to July 21
The Department of Homeland Security announced that pandemic-related...
Valley Made, Local Strong: Vargas BBQ
There's nothing like Texas BBQ, and one Valley...
June 21, 2021: Excessive heat warning for Starr, southern Hidalgo counties
An excessive heat warning is in effect for Starr and southern Hidalgo counties on Monday. The heat index could be around 110 to 122 degrees...
June 19, 2021: Hot and humid with stray shower possible
June 18, 2021: Mainly dry with highs in mid-90s
Sports
Pools Unveiled for State 7-on-7 Tournament this Weekend
COLLEGE STATION- The Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament gets underway this week in College Station and six Valley programs are making the trip up. Harlingen, Harlingen...
Los Fresnos 3B Moore Signs With Schreiner
LOS FRESNOS - Fresh off an appearance in...
RGV Sports Hall of Fame Finally Holds Induction Ceremony for Class of 2020
MISSION - The Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Policía de México identifica cadáver de activista indígena
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - Las pruebas realizadas a un cadáver en descomposición confirmaron que corresponde a un activista por los derechos de los indígenas desaparecido...
Estados Unidos alerta a turistas por peligros de México
Una madre y sus dos hijos menores de...
Ofrecen una feria de empleos a realizarse en McAllen
La ciudad de McAllen estará llevando a cabo...
