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Progreso names fourth police chief in 2 years amid staffing concerns
Progreso has a new police chief — its fourth in two years. Guillermo "Willie" Figueroa was sworn in Friday, taking over a department that has...
Harlingen hosts free FIFA World Cup watch party in downtown plaza
Harlingen is hosting a free FIFA World Cup...
Street cleanup event held in Brownsville ahead of weekend rain in the forecast
Brownsville community leaders organized a Friday emergency cleanup...
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Friday, June 13, 2026: Spotty showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, June 11, 2026: Hot and muggy with highs in the 90s
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Wednesday, June 10, 2026: Hot and muggy with highs in the 90s
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The NBA Finals have been close. Still, Knicks are in command and need 1 win over Spurs for the title
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The final moments in each of the first four games between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs in these NBA...
World Cup what to know: Mexico starts with big win while the US and Canada prepare for openers
Mexico opened the World Cup on Thursday with...
Team Mexico fans gather for big watch party in McAllen for win over South Africa
McAllen hosted a FIFA World Cup watch party...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, June 12, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Hank the caiman
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 11, 2026
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