Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 34 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 34 new positive cases of COVID-19. According to a news release from Cameron County, a man...
US gives more asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico another shot
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Thousands of asylum-seekers whose...
Migrant youth describe desperation to leave large shelters
A 13-year-old Honduran girl who spent two months...
June 22, 2021: Scattered thunderstorms, brief heavy downpour possible
A flood advisory is in effect for Cameron County and southern Willacy County until 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall may cause street flooding in...
June 21, 2021: Excessive heat warning for Starr, southern Hidalgo counties
An excessive heat warning is in effect for...
June 19, 2021: Hot and humid with stray shower possible
Sports
Pools Unveiled for State 7-on-7 Tournament this Weekend
COLLEGE STATION- The Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament gets underway this week in College Station and six Valley programs are making the trip up. Harlingen, Harlingen...
Los Fresnos 3B Moore Signs With Schreiner
LOS FRESNOS - Fresh off an appearance in...
RGV Sports Hall of Fame Finally Holds Induction Ceremony for Class of 2020
MISSION - The Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall...
Community
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans. In an attempt to clear their...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
Hechos Valle
Estados Unidos da otra oportunidad a más solicitantes de asilo que esperan en México
SAN DIEGO (AP) - Miles de solicitantes de asilo cuyas solicitudes fueron desestimadas o denegadas bajo una política de la administración Trump que los obligó a...
Se declaran inocentes siete acusados de un multimillonario fraude de atención médica
Siete personas presuntamente involucradas en un esquema de...
Una persona bajo custodia federal luego de los tiroteos mortales en Reynosa
La Procuraduría General de la República de México...
