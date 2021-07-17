Home
McAllen International Airport receives $5.4 million in federal funds
Big changes could be in the works for McAllen International Airport after it received $5.4 million as part of the American Rescue Plan. The federal...
Texas state Democrats continue lobbying for national voting reform
After fleeing the state on Monday to hold...
‘Heartbreaking and very disheartening:’ COVID hospitalizations continue to rise
Two of the Rio Grande Valley's top health...
July 16, 2021: Isolated showers with temperatures in 90s
Happy Friday! There may be some good pool weather today with the afternoon looking mostly sunny and temperatures in the 90s. Maybe...
July 15, 2021: Spotty showers with temperatures in the 90s
July 14, 2021: Spotty storms with temperatures in the 90s
Sports
Harlingen Cardinal receives local scholarship
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Jerry Hirst coached the Harlingen High School tennis team for decades. His impact is still being felt even after his passing last...
UTRGV pitcher hopeful for draft
EDINBURG, Texas -- The 2021 MLB Draft is...
Cavazos Sports Institute to host volleyball camp for UTSA
MCALLEN, Texas -- UT San Antonio volleyball will...
Community
CBP finds rare pest in shipment of coconuts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Pharr International Bridge intercepted a rare pest in a shipment of coconuts last month, according to a...
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
Hechos Valle
EEUU: Piden a demócratas actuar ante fallo contra el DACA
Inmigrantes y activistas exhortaron a los demócratas y al presidente Joe Biden a que impulsen con celeridad un proyecto de ley que proteja a los inmigrantes...
Impacto de variante Delta en el Valle del Río Grande
Dos de los principales funcionarios sanitarios del Valle,...
EEUU: Aumentan encuentros con migrantes pese al calor
PHOENIX (AP) - El número de familias migrantes...
