Weslaco t-shirt business closes doors after 32 years
After 32 years in the business, a t-shirt shop in the Valley is closing its doors for good. Sandra and Joe Marchan are the owners...
La Feria, Santa Rosa residents to vote on new drainage district
In November, voters will decide the fate of...
SPI sees small increase of visitors during holiday weekend
South Padre Island welcomed locals and visitors this...
Labor Day 2021: Mainly sunny, temperatures in high 90s
Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021: Breezy and hot
Sept. 3, 2021: Thunderstorms in spots, temperatures in the 90s
Sports
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will be livestreamed in this article and KRGV's Youtube page and the KRGV Sports Facebook page at 11 p.m....
First & Goal: Highlights from Sept. 3, 2021
Harlingen South vs Sharyland Pioneer FINAL SCORE:...
UTRGV Athletics Takes Next Step To Adding FCS Football
EDINBURG - The UTRGV Athletic Department took its...
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Persisten dudas sobre la vacuna contra COVID-19
Por el día del trabajo, el lunes fue un día de descanso para muchos en el valle, pero con el número de casos más altos del...
Nueva ley toma efecto en respuesta a manifestantes que impiden el paso a vehículos de emergencia
Motivado por una protesta que limitó el acceso...
La obesidad crea mas posibilidad de complicaciones con el COVID-19
Aunque muchos de los pacientes actualmente hospitalizados con...
