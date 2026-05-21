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Echoes across 23 years: The legal timeline of the Rubio murders
Channel 5 News is set to air a 30-minute special on the shocking murders of three children at the hands of their parents in Brownsville that...
Hurricane season expected to be mild in 2026, but officials urge Texans to stay prepared
Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
Donna DACA recipient released from ICE custody
A 32-year-old Donna woman with an active Deferred...
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Hurricane season expected to be mild in 2026, but officials urge Texans to stay prepared
Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are predicting a below-normal Atlantic hurricane season , officials said Thursday, citing the expected El Niño weather pattern...
Thursday, May 21, 2026: Flood watch issued for all of South Texas
A flood watch has been issued for all...
Wednesday, May 20, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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Playmaker: La Joya's Matt Ortiz ready to take talents to UTRGV
La Joya senior outfielder Matt Ortiz is heading to college baseball after a standout season that put him among the best hitters in the state. ...
PSJA Bears baseball ready for regional final rematch against Dripping Springs
The PSJA Bears baseball team is heading to...
Sharyland baseball team gives thoughts on eve of regional final
The Sharyland Rattlers are less than 24 hours...
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Pet of the Week: Mabel the terrier mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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