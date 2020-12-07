Home
Trump lawyer Giuliani in hospital after positive virus test
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the latest in Trump’s inner circle...
Primera police looking for 22-year-old missing man
The Primera Police Department is looking for a...
Several transported to hospital after crash involving a Border Patrol vehicle
Several were injured in a two vehicle collision...
Sports
5on5 for Saturday Dec. 5
MCALLEN - Check out some of the basketball games that happened in the valley on Saturday Dec. 5th.
Edcouch-Elsa def. Mission veterans, 42-28
EDCOUCH-ELSA - Mission Veterans made a trip to...
PSJA Southwest Makes Playoffs, First Time In School History
SHARYLAND - The PSJA Southwest Football Program is...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
La Policía de Primera busca a hombre desaparecido de 22 años
El Departamento de Policía de Primera está buscando a un hombre de 22 años que fue visto por última vez el viernes. Según el Departamento...
Es detenido un sospechoso de acosar sexualmente a su hijastra en el condado Cameron
Autoridades del condado Cameron investigan un caso de...
25 personas en el condado Willacy dan positivo por COVID-19
El condado Willacy informó el lunes que 25...
