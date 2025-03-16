Home
Education Department staff cuts could limit options for families of kids with disabilities
WASHINGTON (AP) — For parents of kids with disabilities, advocating for their child can be complicated, time-consuming — and expensive. Changes at the Education Department...
Facts, not fear: Inside Mexico's pioneering drug harm reduction programs
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Under warm strobe lights...
What to know about El Salvador's mega-prison after Trump sent hundreds of immigrants there
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The crown...
Weather
Sunday, March 16, 2025: Sunny and dry with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, March 15, 2025: Dry and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, March 14, 2025: Very hot afternoon, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Steven Lancia delivers walk-off hit in 13-inning marathon matchup
The UTRGV baseball team finished a marathon of a matchup late on Saturday night in Edinburg. The game went 13 innings before the Vaqueros finally...
McAllen Memorial beats District rival the McHi Bulldogs and Nikki Rowe secures playoff spot
McAllen, TX -- The McAllen Memorial Lady Mustangs...
PSJA North Softball Head Coach Albert Esparza picks up 300th Career Win
McAllen, TX -- PSJA North softball Head Coach...
Programming
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, March 16, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m. Can't...
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 14, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Madagascar Hissing Cockroach
Noticias RGV
El impacto del volumen en los videojuegos en la salud auditiva
Los jugadores de 18 a 35 años pasan unas 17 horas a la semana jugando a videojuegos en EE.UU., según una encuesta de 2024 sobre seguridad...
Debate en el Valle sobre ley HB3 y su impacto en fondos públicos
El proyecto de ley que impacta la educación...
Juez frena deportaciones bajo ley de 1798 invocada por Trump para declarar invasión de pandilla
WASHINGTON (AP) — Un juez federal prohibió el...
Take 5
