PSJA North’s Vechio committing to UTRGV football program represents new opportunities for the university
As the senior offensive lineman for PSJA North Early College High School, Joe Derek Vecchio became the first player from the Rio Grande Valley to commit...
Federal appeals court says Texas’ floating barriers can remain in Rio Grande for now
Originally Published: 07 SEP 23 20:32 ET ...
Immigrant girl on Chicago-bound bus from Brownsville died from infection, other factors, coroner says
MARION, Ill. (AP) — An autopsy shows a...
Weather
Texas just recorded its second hottest summer on record
" Texas just recorded its second hottest summer on record " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs...
Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023: Sunny & hot with triple digit temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, September 6, 2023: Stray showers, temps in 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
PSJA North’s Vechio committing to UTRGV football program represents new opportunities for the university
As the senior offensive lineman for PSJA North Early College High School, Joe Derek Vecchio became the first player from the Rio Grande Valley to commit...
Playmakers - Week 2 of 2023 High School Football Season
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley...
First & Goal Power Poll: Week 2
Watch part two below:
Programming
Community
Pet of the Week: Wendy the Sherpherd mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023
Student of the Week: Kazzandra Romero
Kazzandra Romero is a student with a bright...
Noticias RGV
Brownsville Public Utilities Board anuncia el cierre temporal de la carretera Ruben M. Blvd Torres
Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) anuncia un cierre de emergencia de carretera para conductores que viajan en Ruben M. Blvd Torres. Los carriles hacia el...
LUPE inaugura una nueva oficina de atención comunitaria en San Benito
La organización sin fines de lucro LUPE abrió...
Buro de negocios brinda consejos para los pagos de préstamos estudiantiles
Tras reanudarse los pagos de préstamos federales estudiantiles,...
