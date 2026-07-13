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McAllen ISD to host 'keep summer going' event highlighting free summer meals for kids
McAllen ISD and the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty will host a Keep Summer Going celebration to raise awareness of a no-cost summer meals program...
Donna Police Department warns residents of cryptocurrency scams after local victim loses $90k
The Donna Police Department is warning residents about...
ICE shot and killed a motorist in Maine. Advocates say he's a 26-year-old from Colombia
BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — A federal immigration officer...
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Monday, July 13, 2026: Shower and hazy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, July 12, 2026: Isolated showers, temps in the 90s
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Saturday, July 11, 2026: Hit and miss thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
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UTRGV volleyball releases full schedule for the 2026 season
UTRGV volleyball revealed its full schedule for the 2026 season on Monday afternoon. The reigning Southland Conference champion opens the regular season participating in the...
Hurricanes FC U14 boys team to represent the Rio Grande Valley at a national soccer tournament in Utah
Three years of constant hard work and discipline...
Hurricanes FC U9 girls and U14 boys teams honored at the RGV Red Crowns playoff game
The Hurricanes FC academy in Brownsville is seeing...
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Pump Patrol: Monday, July 13, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 10, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Ralph the red-eyed skink
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