Police seeking man accused of assaulting Brownsville officers during robbery
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating and identifying the man they say assaulted two officers during a robbery last month. ...
Weslaco flower shop preparing Valentine’s Day orders
Employees at Royal Garden Flower Shop in Weslaco...
Police: Intoxicated man arrested after firing gun near Mission neighborhood
An “intoxicated” man was arrested Thursday afternoon after...
Weather
Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024: Breezy and warm with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024: Breezy and warm with a high of 80 degrees Fahrenheit
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024: Sunny, mild, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Edinburg North's Leal Signs Letter of Intent with Texas A&M
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Edinburg North's San Juana Leal signed her letter of intent to run long distance track at Texas A&M. Watch video above for...
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers Sign to Play College Football
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS -- Five Chargers signed their...
PSJA North Quartet Officially Sign to UTRGV Football
PHARR, TEXAS -- PSJA North Raiders Joe...
Programming
Community
Pet of the Week: Cutie Pie the Pitbull-Terrier mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Aquí Entre Nos: Se estrena el primer avance de ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’
El primer avance de "A Quiet Place: Day One" muestra el origen de la saga de terror. Lupita Nyong'o protagoniza la secuela, que explora los...
Salud y Vida: FDA aprueba nuevo medicamento contra el cáncer urotelial
La FDA ha aprobado un nuevo medicamento que,...
En San Benito iniciaron mejoras de infraestructura vial
Residentes de la ciudad de San Benito fueron...
