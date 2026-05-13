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Traffic study to determine need for speed humps in Mission subdivision
The city of Mission launched a traffic study in a neighborhood in the Cimarron subdivision to determine if speed humps are needed on two streets. ...
Mercedes man charged with murder in connection with fentanyl overdose
A 28-year-old Mercedes man is in custody after...
Friends for Hope fishing tournament to benefit Vannie E. Cook Jr. Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center
The Friends for Hope organization is inviting the...
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Wednesday, May 13, 2026: Sunny with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, May 12, 2026: Thin, high clouds, temps in the 80s
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Monday, May 11, 2026: Early thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
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UTRGV women's golf forced to battle through heavy rainfall at NCAA Regional Tournament
The UTRGV women's golf team battled through the elements on Tuesday afternoon at the NCAA Regional Tournament in Tallahassee. The team suffered through heavy downpours,...
Sharyland's Sergio Ibarra, Nicholas Valdez, and Rogelio Rodriguez sign to play college baseball
Three Sharyland Rattler baseball players signed to play...
St. Joseph Academy state champion soccer star Johnny Cardona signs with St. Thomas University
St. Joseph Academy's Johnny Cardona signed with St....
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Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 12, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Starr County teen who donated hundreds of teddy bears urges others to participate in KRGVCares Closet campaign
The KRGV Cares Closet program is expanding this...
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