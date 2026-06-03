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Plea deal being sought for Edinburg man accused of killing motorcyclist
A 20-year-old Edinburg man may get five years deferred adjudication if he accepts a plea deal in connection with a deadly crash. Kevin Alfredo Gonzalez...
Edcouch man pleads not guilty after allegedly confessing to fatal shooting
A 19-year-old Edcouch man who police said previously...
USDA announces possible case of New World screwworm in South Texas
A case of the New World screwworm may...
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Wednesday, June 3, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Extreme weather can whip up anxiety. A safety plan can help
ATLANTA (AP) — Hurricanes, wildfires, floods and other...
Tuesday, June 2, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
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Game 1: Spurs and Knicks set to open the NBA Finals on Wednesday night in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — For the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, Game 1 of the NBA Finals might feel like old times. It's...
Sharyland baseball holding final practices ahead of state championship
The Sharyland Rattlers are one win away from...
PSJA North's Mason Lopez to play basketball at Missouri Valley College
PSJA North senior shooting guard Mason Lopez signed...
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Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 1, 2026
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Pump Patrol: Friday, May 29, 2026
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