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Rio Grande City recognizes teen author with rare genetic disorder
A 17-year-old from La Grulla has published her first book and is already working on her second. Edie Faith Garza has Williams syndrome, a rare...
Mission city council honors Sharyland Rattlers baseball team for historic runner-up season
The Mission City Council recognized the Sharyland High...
Mission forms advisory committee to rebuild historic preservation efforts
Mission city leaders have dissolved their historic preservation...
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Wednesday, June 10, 2026: Hot and muggy with highs in the 90s
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Mission city council honors Sharyland Rattlers baseball team for historic runner-up season
The Mission City Council recognized the Sharyland High School varsity baseball team for finishing as state runner-up in the UIL 5A Division II State Championship Game...
RGV Red Crowns take on Central Texas Coyotes FC on Wednesday evening
The RGV Red Crowns resume their four-game road...
Knicks and Spurs set for Game 4 of an NBA Finals that have belonged to the road teams
NEW YORK (AP) — Sometime in these NBA...
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Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 8, 2026
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Zoo Guest: Petunio the guinea pig
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