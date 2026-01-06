Home
DPS trooper hospitalized following Mission crash
A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was hospitalized Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Mission, a department spokesperson said. ...
Shooter who killed Brown students and MIT professor planned attack for months, says DOJ
BOSTON (AP) — The man identified by law...
DHS deploys 2K federal agents to Minneapolis area to carry out 'largest immigration operation ever'
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has launched...
Weather
Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026: Another warm day, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Jan. 5, 2026: Early fog, breezy afternoon, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026: Nice sunny day, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV Vaqueros release 2026 football season schedule
The 2026 football schedule for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros has been released. The Vaqueros will play a total of 12 games...
Former Ingleside star Jaydon Smith transferring to UTRGV from North Texas
Former North Texas player Jaydon Smith announced he...
Former UTRGV receiver Xayvion Noland announces commitment to Oregon State
UTRGV star receiver Xayvion Noland announced his commitment...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 5, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 2, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
