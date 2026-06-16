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Brownsville plaza fire under investigation
A fire broke out at a business plaza in Brownsville, affecting 12 suites and leaving debris, shattered doors, and windows scattered across the parking lot, according...
Made in the 956: Rio Grande City musician earns spot at national music festival
A Rio Grande City native is heading to...
Organ donor registration drive paying tribute to former Channel 5 sports director Dave Brown
Channel 5 News continues to honor our former...
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Tuesday, June 16, 2026: Hit-or-miss showers with highs in the 80s
The flash flood threat has been lowered, but there could still be isolated heavy showers. Pop-up showers will be possible throughout the daytime hours. The chance...
Flood watch in effect in the Rio Grande Valley
A flash flood warning for Hidalgo County is...
Flood watch issued for the Rio Grande Valley
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch...
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Progreso ISD Coaches Reprimanded, School Probation Extended After UIL Violations
The University Interscholastic League publicly reprimanded four Progreso ISD coaches and extended the school's probation following a state executive committee meeting Monday over athletic program violations....
Fans gather for World Cup fan fest in Houston
The World Cup officially arrived in Houston as...
A season of success for San Antonio ends in bitter disappointment, but the future is bright
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — As Devin Vassell reflected...
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WATCH: Sunday Mass, June 14, 2026
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m. Can't...
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 12, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Hank the caiman
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