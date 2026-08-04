Home
News
U.S. Secretary of Energy visits Port of Brownsville to discuss economic growth
U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright is visiting the Port of Brownsville on Tuesday. Wright plants to meet with local leaders and industry partners to...
Trial underway for man accused of fatally shooting McAllen Freemason
The trial is underway for the man accused...
Harlingen CISD, UTRGV team up in new diabetes prevention plan
Thousands of Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District students...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026: Hot and breezy, temps in 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Aug. 3, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Power restored to more than 25,000 Hidalgo County residents
Power has been restored to more than 25,000...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Two-a-Day Tour 2026: Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets
The Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets are kicking off the 2026 football season with a Midnight Madness event as they prepare for a new challenge in District 16-4A Division...
UTRGV changes how fans buy, sell tickets ahead of Vaquero football season
Fans planning to attend University of Texas Rio...
NBA champ Danny Green returns to McAllen for basketball clinic and community outreach
McAllen, TX -- NBA champion Danny Green is...
Additional Links
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, Aug. 3, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 31, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Egyptian Spiny Mouse
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days