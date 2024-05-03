Home
News
5 On Your Side: Residents question authenticity of wine festival in Harlingen
Promotions for a winery event in several cities across the Rio Grande Valley is circulating on social media. Thousands of people have viewed the post...
Border Patrol: Vehicle pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash in downtown Brownsville
A Friday afternoon police pursuit ended in a...
Intermittent closures announced for Highway 48
Highway 48 will be subject to intermittent closures...
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Friday, May 3, 2024: Mainly cloudy with a high of 92°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, May 2, 2024: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, May 1, 2024: Breezy, muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Loya's Love for Throwing
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville St. Joseph's Alondra Loya is a two-time state Track & Field champion in discus throwing. Her love of the game stems...
Weslaco Baseball Bi-District game preview
WESLACO, Texas -- The Weslaco Panthers are preparing...
Weslaco's Pablo Cadena signs with Texas Lutheran University Football
WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco High's Pablo Cadena signed...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Zoo Guest: Guinea pig
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 2, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Mr. Goodbar, the Shepherd mix
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Aviso de hervir el agua en Combes
En Combes, la ciudad lanzó un aviso importante sobre el agua. En un comunicado hace un llamado a la población para hervirla antes de consumirla...
Beneficiarios de DACA podrían calificar para cobertura médica
La administración Biden dio hoy un importante anuncio...
Continúa juicio contra expresidente Donald Trump por dinero secreto
La segunda semana de testimonios sobre el caso...
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
