High court wades into clash over Trump-era immigration rule
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court waded into a political clash Wednesday between the Biden administration and Republican-led states seeking to defend a signature Trump-era immigration...
Edinburg hold groundbreaking of new hike and park trail
Edinburg city officials broke ground on the Chapin...
Anti-abortion lawyers target those funding the procedure for potential lawsuits under new Texas law
For nearly six months, as Texas’ novel...
Weather
Wednesday. Feb. 23, 2022: Cold front arriving this evening
Feb. 22, 2022: Breezy with temperatures hitting 90s
Feb. 21, 2022: Windy with temperatures in mid-80s
Sports
Valley high school basketball playoff highlights 2-22-22
WESLACO, Texas -- It's playoff season in high school basketball. Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction to some of the action.
LA Rams hire Los Fresnos alum to coaching staff
LOS FRESNOS, Texas -- Fresh off a Super...
UTRGV baseball sweeps George Washington Univ.
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV capped off a hot...
Programming
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Hechos Valle
Tres acusados de matar a tiros a un hombre en Brownsville
Tres hombres han sido acusados ??en relación con la muerte a tiros de un hombre en Brownsville. Carlos Alberto López, Héctor Hugo López y Michael...
Muertes por armas de fuego superan las que ocurren por accidentes vehiculares
Un nuevo estudio indica que las muertes con...
Consumidores afectados por fraudes generan perdidas de casi 6 mil millones
Los consumidores estadounidenses perdieron casi seis mil millones...
Radar
7 Days