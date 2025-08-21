Home
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter following deadly Hidalgo crash
A 40-year-old man was arraigned after he was identified as the driver who caused a three-vehicle crash that killed one man, Hidalgo Police Chief Romeo Rodriguez...
Weslaco ISD growing CTE and dual enrollment programs and upgrading campus security
Thousands of Rio Grande Valley school districts have...
Texas bill protecting sex trafficking victims from some criminal charges advances
" Texas bill protecting sex trafficking victims...
Weather
Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Over 600 power outages reported in Hidalgo County following strong thunderstorms
Over 600 power outages were reported Tuesday night...
Sports
UTRGV cautions football fans against ticket scams
The UTRGV athletic department is cautioning fans against ticket scams currently being offered for their home opener on August 30th against Sul Ross State. "UTRGV...
UTRGV plays St. Mary's to 1-1 draw in exhibition
Highlights and postgame coverage from the UTRGV men's...
Former RGV Viper N'Faly Dante signs with Atlanta Hawks
Former RGV Vipers center N'Faly Dante is signing...
Pet of the Week: Hiccups the kitten
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
