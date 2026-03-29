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Mercedes can now officially welcome filmmakers after earning state certification
The city of Mercedes has been designated by the Texas Film Commission as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community. The Texas Economic Development & Tourism...
PSJA ISD teacher selected for Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum program
A PSJA ISD teacher has been selected for...
La Joya ISD maps out district's future with comprehensive plan
The La Joya Independent School District presented a...
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Sunday, March 29, 2026: Warm and breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, March 28, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s
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Friday, March 27, 2026: Breezy and hot, temps in the 90s
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Sports
UTRGV Football hosted second annual youth clinic
UTRGV football hosted their second annual youth clinic, the first one at Robert and Janet Vackar stadium.
RGV Vipers will host the Austin Spurs in the first round of playoffs
The RGV Vipers clinched the No. 4 seed...
UTRGV baseball drops the South Texas Showdown series
UTRGV baseball dropped the South Texas showdown series...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, March 27, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Red wriggler worms
Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 26, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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