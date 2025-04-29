Home
Congresswoman De La Cruz announces details of deal with Mexico for water deliveries
Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz announced during a Tuesday news conference exactly how much water Mexico will give the U.S. in order to pay off its...
Hidalgo County office to provide flood relief funds to qualifying families
The floods from the March 2025 thunderstorm affected...
Brothers charged in connection with scheme to smuggle crude oil plead not guilty
Two brothers charged in connection with a federal...
Tuesday, April 29, 2025: Cloudy and windy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday April 28, 2025 Breezy and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, April 27, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Harlingen's Alana Rouqette breaks Valley hurdles record
Harlingen's Alana Rouqette broke the Valley record in the 6A girls 300 meter hurdles. A record that stood for over a decade. "Regional finals...
PSJA Bears Softball Area Round Preview vs. Steele
Pharr, TX -- The PSJA Bears are getting...
Weslaco's Trinity Solis signs to Odessa College dance
Weslaco's Trinity Solis signed her letter of intent...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 28, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, April 27, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Distrito escolar independiente de Mercedes planea consolidar sus planteles
El distrito escolar independiente de Mercedes plantea consolidar planteles y pide a los padres sus opiniones. El superintendente Benjamin Clinton afirma que la baja en inscripciones...
Los hermanos acusados de contrabando de crudo se declaran inocentes
Dos hermanos acusados en relación con una investigación...
Martes 29 de Abril: Cálido con brisas, temperaturas en los 90s
Para seguir a Andrew Chung en Facebook, haz...
