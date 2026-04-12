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DPS, Border Patrol apprehend 15 undocumented migrants in Starr County during joint operation
The Texas Department of Public Safety Brush Team assisted U.S. Border Patrol in apprehending 15 undocumented migrants in a joint anti-smuggling operation, according to DPS spokesperson...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, April 12, 2026
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Trump threatens Strait of Hormuz blockade after US-Iran ceasefire talks end without agreement
ISLAMABAD (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday...
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Sunday, April 12, 2026: Late, overnight thunderstorms, severe weather risk low
The First Warn 5 Weather Team is keeping an eye out on some rain and storms that could enter the Rio Grande Valley early Sunday evening...
Saturday, April 11, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, April 10, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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Team White wins UTRGV's second annual Spring football game in Brownsville
The second annual UTRGV football spring game was held at Sam's Memorial Stadium in Brownsville in front of 2,831 fans. Transfer quarterback Garret Rangel was...
WATCH LIVE: Vaqueros Game Day
Don’t miss Vaqueros Game Day! Catch all the...
Weslaco East gets dominant win over Brownsville Porter, Palmview baseball takes down Mission
Friday, April 10th High school baseball and softball...
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Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 10, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Tiger Salamander
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 9, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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