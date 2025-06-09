Home
News
Brownsville Navy sailor disappears in Virginia, mother seeking answers
A Brownsville mother is looking for her daughter, who was last seen in Virginia last month. Esmeralda Castle of Brownsville said her 21-year-old daughter —...
Man sentenced to 25 years in death of disabled Brownsville teen
A Brownsville man learned his fate Monday after...
Valley teachers react to new law banning cellphones in Texas classrooms
A bill banning cell phones in Texas classrooms...
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Staff vacancies hit Texas weather offices as they brace for a busy hurricane season
" Staff vacancies hit Texas weather offices as they brace for a busy hurricane season " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit,...
Monday, June 9, 2025: Hot and humid with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, June 8, 2025: Hot & humid with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
San Antonio Spurs Forward Julian Champagnie youth basketball camp in Los Fresnos
San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie hosted his youth basketball skills camp at the Los Fresnos United School in Los Fresnos. 85 kids registered for...
FC Brownsville finishes in 1-1 draw with Oklahoma United
Highlights from FC Brownsville's 1-1 draw against Oklahoma...
RGV Red Crowns seek bounce back win to start upcoming road trip
The RGV Red Crowns are preparing for a...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 9, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, June 8, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 6, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Hombre sentenciado a 25 años por la muerte de adolescente discapacitado de Brownsville
Un hombre de Brownsville conoció su destino el lunes después de declararse culpable de la muerte de un adolescente autista de 15 años que no hablaba....
ICE realiza redada de inmigración en una taquería de San Benito
Este lunes 9 de junio agentes de ICE...
Lunes 9 de Junio: Noche nubosa y cálida, temperaturas en los 80s
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz...
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
