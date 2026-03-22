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Man sentenced to probation for fatally shooting teen wearing bulletproof vest in Weslaco
A man was charged with shooting and killing another teen has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years probation. According to Hidalgo...
Corpus Christi says two new developments will buy it more time before reaching water crisis
CORPUS CHRISTI — City Manager Peter Zanoni announced...
Enhanced role for immigration officers at US airports as shutdown frustrates travels and screeners
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal immigration agents newly ordered...
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Saturday, March 21, 2026: Very warm and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, March 20, 2026: Sunny and warm, temps in the 90s
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Thursday, March 19, 2026: Sunny and mild with highs in the 80s
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OFFICIAL: Kahil Fennell out as the UTRGV Men's Basketball head coach, Washington enters the transfer portal
UTRGV Men's basketball head coach Kahil Fennell is leaving to become the head coach of the Western Michigan Broncos. UTRGV Athletics confirmed this in...
RGV high school soccer bi-district playoff highlights and scores
RGV SOCCER PLAYOFFS Friday, March 20th ...
UTRGV MBB head coach Kahil Fennell reportedly leaving for Western Michigan job
UTRGV men’s basketball head coach Kahil Fennell is...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, March 20, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Jax the Chinchilla
Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 19, 2026
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