Mission Police Department hoping to expand mental health program
The Mission Police Department is hoping to expand their mental health policing program through a $500,000 federal grant the department is applying for. The department...
San Benito High School student charged over Snapchat threat, city says
A San Benito High School student has been...
Uvalde 11-year-old was avid runner, is remembered for energy
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — She adored Koala bears...
Weather
June 16, 2022: Mostly sunny with temperatures in upper 90s
June 15 2022: Spotty showers, temperatures in the mid-90s
June 14, 2022: Windy with temperatures in mid-90s
Sports
RGV FC's Ollie Wright Preparing to Return to Pitch
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- London-Native Ollie Wright made his move from San Antonio FC to RGV FC in February. As soon as the USL Season was about...
McAllen High Volleyball Getting a Head Start for Fall Season
MCALLEN, TEXAS -- McAllen High's volleyball team graduated...
Sharyland Rattlers end state 7-on-7 drought
MISSION, Texas -- Sharyland High School is headed...
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - June 12
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 29, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
VIDEO: Longtime Channel 5 News Anchor Oscar Adame says goodbye to viewers
After 23 years at Channel 5 News, anchorman...
Hechos Valle
Alcalde suplente hace recorrido para rehabilitar la plaza de la república
La plaza de la república en Reynosa esta en proceso de volver a ser el lugar de esparcimiento para las familias de la frontera. Jose...
Estudiante de San Benito High School acusado por amenaza de Snapchat, dice la ciudad
Un estudiante de San Benito High School fue...
Huracán Blas provoca cierre de puerto en el sur de México
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — El huracán Blas...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
