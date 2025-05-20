Home
Pilots receiving training at Naval Air Station Kingsville
Channel 5 News was given an inside look at the Naval Air Station Kingsville. It’s where many pilots get their first opportunity to take off...
Federal funds to help repair large sinkhole in city of Combes
Cameron County is chipping in $500,000 to fix...
Brother of driver accused of killing Pharr boy apologizes during wrongful death lawsuit trial
The brother of the man accused of killing...
Weather
Tuesday, May 20, 2025: Heat index up to 112, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, May 19, 2025: Hazy, breezy and hot with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, May 18, 2025: Hot and breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Raymondville's Danielynn Conde signs to Texas Lutheran University golf
Raymondville's Danielynn Conde signed her letter of intent to Texas Lutheran University golf. Conde is a four-year first team all-district selection. She helped her team...
Pioneer's David Zuniga signs with UTSA track & field
Diamondbacks track star David Zuniga signed on to...
Harlingen South's Maya Monreal signs with Texas powerlifting team
Harlingen South's Maya Monreal is signing with the...
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 19, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Yoshi the Leopard Gecko
Noticias RGV
Martes 20 de Mayo: Tormentas aisladas en los 95s
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
Superintendente del distrito escolar de Mercedes publica una declaración tras la detención de DWI
Superintendente del distrito escolar de Mercedes, Benjamín Clinton,...
Departamento de salud de Texas promueve la prevención de la infección por cyclospora
El departamento estatal de servicios de salud, los...
