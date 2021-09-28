Home
Hidalgo County: All 8 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals
All eight people who reportedly died due to COVID-19 were unvaccinated, Hidalgo County said in its Tuesday COVID-19 report. Seven men and one woman died...
Hidalgo County Elections Department extending office hours on Tuesday
The Hidalgo County Elections Department is extending its...
Donna ISD mourns death of police chief
The Donna Independent School District is mourning the...
Weather
Sept. 28, 2021: Isolated showers, temperatures in mid-90s
Sept. 27, 2021: Mostly sunny, temperatures in low 90s
Sept. 26, 2021: Mostly sunny, temperatures in low 90s
Sports
High school volleyball highlights 9-25
UTRGV volleyball drops WAC opener
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV womens volleyball dropped its...
Prescott set to play at home for 1st time since ankle injury
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott said he...
Programming
Community
Watch Live: Sunday Mass Sept. 26, 2021
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00am. The mass will also be livestreamed in this article, as...
Food Bank RGV distributing produce in Weslaco
The Food Bank RGV will give out free...
Student of the Week: Nicole Delgado
From the court to the classroom, Nicole Delgado...
Hechos Valle
Un niño muere por la bacteria come carne encontrada en una plataforma de agua en Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Un niño murió luego de ser infectado con una ameba rara que come cerebros que fue encontrada en una plataforma de salpicaduras...
Registran aumentan económico en la Isla del Padre Sur
En Isla del Padre Sur se anticipa que...
Migrantes haitianos en Reynosa, Tamaulipas viven un dilema, quedarse en México o avanzar
La situación para los haitianos es cada día...
