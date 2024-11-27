Home
McAllen city officials hold annual turkey meal giveaway
The city of McAllen helped to feed families at their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway. The families were pre-selected by the McAllen Independent School District. Around...
McAllen Fire Department offers turkey frying safety tips
Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and most people are already...
Medical Breakthroughs: Understanding breast cancer and how it develops
Researchers are taking a new approach to understanding...
Weather
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024: A bit cooler, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Nov. 25, 2024: Breezy and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
RGV High School Basketball: November 26, 2024
BOYS: PSJA Memorial 62, Santa Maria 51 Harlingen 62, Ray 64 La Feria 59, Mission 40 Weslaco East 59, Port Isabel 40...
UTRGV finishes with five players in double figures in win over Le Moyne
The UTRGV men's basketball team picked up their...
Kade Hackerott's 18 points leads UTRGV to blowout win over St. Mary's
The UTRGV women's basketball team took down St....
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Nov. 25, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Nov. 22, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Donna invita a la comunidad a participar de una colecta de juguetes
Emanuel Martínez, representante de 'Operation Christimas RGV', visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad al próximo evento de colecta de juguetes. Descripción: Hemos...
'The OAK' ofrece bebidas energéticas y saludables
The OAK es un negocio local de comida...
Especialistas desarrollan nuevas investigaciones sobre el tejido mamario sano
En temas de salud, los investigadores están adoptando...
