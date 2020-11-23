Home
Amid pandemic, adoptions move online
The coronavirus pandemic changed just about everything in 2020. Adoptions are no exception. Two families finalized adoptions Monday by videoconference. "Knowing that I...
McAllen plant thieves inspire a random act of kindness
After seeing security footage of two men stealing...
McAllen code enforcement visits 150 restaurants to monitor compliance with COVID-19 regulations
The city of McAllen dispatched code enforcement teams...
Hechos Valle
El condado Cameron informa 2 muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus
El condado Cameron informó el lunes que dos hombres de Brownsville habían muerto como resultado del COVID-19. Dos hombres de algunos 70 años de Brownsville...
Protocolo a seguir para la asignación de vacunas
Éste lunes el gobernador de Texas Greg Abbott...
Alguacil del condado Hidalgo continúa hospitalizado por Covid-19
El alguacil del condado Hidalgo Eddie Guerra continúa...
