Home
News
McAllen Crime Stoppers hosts annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway
The City of McAllen and the McAllen Crime Stoppers hosted their annual Turkey Meal Giveaway on Wednesday at the McAllen Municipal Park. This year the...
Americans risk traveling over Thanksgiving despite warnings
Millions of Americans took to the skies and...
Hidalgo County reports 4 more coronavirus-related deaths, 763 new cases
Hidalgo County reported on Wednesday that four more...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Snakeskin Classic VII Preview - Pioneer Diamondbacks
MISSION - The Pioneer Diamondbacks will hope to remain unbeaten and continue a season full of stops and starts when they face their Sharyland ISD rival...
Snakeskin Classic VII Preview - Sharyland Rattlers
MISSION - The Sharyland Rattlers are thankful to...
UTRGV ATHLETICS NAMES BRYHEEM HANCOCK NEW MEN’S SOCCER HEAD COACH
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas...
Additional Links
This Week's Schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station that is all in Spanish. Azteca America has partnered with Channel 5 News to bring viewers the...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
La problemática de tirar basura de manera ilegal
Los tiraderos de basura clandestinos son un problema...
Additional Links
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
Corte mexicana pide aclaraciones en denuncia contra cardenal
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - La Suprema Corte de Justicia de México concedió el miércoles un amparo al exsacerdote Alberto Athié, a quien un juez había...
Capturan al 'cerebro' de los asesinatos de ciudadanos estadounidenses en 2019
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - El ejército de...
Veterano de guerra asesinado violentamente en Edinburg un caso sin resolver
Sucedió hace más de dos años pero este...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
This Week's Schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days