1 person in custody after body found at Donna hotel
One man is in custody after a body was found at the Texas Inn hotel, Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero said. The body of an...
McAllen family searching for dog who ran away due to Christmas Eve fireworks
A McAllen family said they're heartbroken after their...
McAllen small business owner struggling with holiday sales
Esther Huffman is turning her passion into a...
Weather
Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025: Partly cloudy with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, Dec. 26, 2025: Mostly sunny with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025: Partly cloudy with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV's Fabian Garcia hosts canned food drive
UTRGV football running back, Fabian Garcia is giving back this holiday season. "I brought up my old elementary, I was like I think that would...
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer is gearing up for another season filled with playoff expectations
The Brownsville Lopez boys soccer team is accustomed...
Lyford wins nailbiter over Santa Rosa in district battle
Highlights from the Santa Rosa-Lyford matchup in district...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Friday, Dec. 26, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Sunny the spiny-tailed lizard
Midnight Mass: Sunday, Dec. 25, 2025
The Diocese of Brownsville Christmas Midnight Mass will...
