Home
News
Hidalgo County reports 3 COVID-related deaths, all unvaccinated
Hidalgo County on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 123 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human...
WATCH LIVE: Latest briefing on Operation Lone Star
The Texas Department of Public Safety and the...
Doctor recommends children receive COVID-19 vaccine before the holidays
With pediatric Covid shots now available in the...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Nov. 4, 2021: Cold front arrives in the Valley
Cold front arrives in Valley Wednesday night
A cold front will move through the Rio...
Nov. 3, 2021: Thunderstorm at night, temperatures in 80s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Feature: Donna North's Deandray Quezada Turns Struggle to Success
DONNA, TEXAS - Donna North going 0-6 this season may cause their talented players to get overlooked, but one of they have a lethal weapon in...
High school girls volleyball highlights: Bi-district round
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Highlights and scores from multiple...
Pace Defeats Palmview in Saturday Match-up
Pace defeated Palmview 41-21 on Saturday Night at...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Student of the Week: Andre Mercado
He's a well-rounded individual who has some big dreams. Whether it's on the diamond or in the classroom, Andre Mercado thrives. "I'm involved in...
Student of the Week: Victoria Velazquez
Victoria Velazquez knows the meaning of hard work....
Student of the Week: Vanessa Galvan
Vanessa Galvan is a senior at Veterans Memorial...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Policía de McAllen: hombre muere bajo custodia después de amenazar a empleados y clientes de restaurantes
Un hombre murió el miércoles después de que fue arrestado por agentes de la policía de McAllen luego de colapsar durante una breve persecución a pie....
Nuevo sistema de drenaje en el condado Cameron busca mejorar las zonas rurales
Con un resultado contundente los votantes decidieron avanzar...
El distrito escolar de La Feria implementa nuevo sistema de aprendizaje
El distrito escolar de La Feria ahora cuenta...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days