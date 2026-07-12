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Arroyo Colorado cleanup removes trash flowing in from across the Valley
Nearly 50 volunteers spent part of their Saturday cleaning up the Arroyo Colorado. In just three hours, they removed more than 3,600 pounds of debris. ...
McAllen police hold radio moment of silence in honor of two fallen officers killed six years ago
It's been six years since two McAllen police...
Vehicle theft suspect evades arrest following police chase from Pharr to Mercedes
Authorities chased a stolen truck from Pharr to...
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Sunday, July 12, 2026: Isolated showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, July 11, 2026: Hit and miss thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
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Friday, July 10, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
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Hurricanes FC U14 boys team to represent Rio Grande Valley at national soccer championship
Three years of constant hard work and discipline is paying off for the Hurricanes FC U14 boys team this season, winning the STX state championship trophy,...
Hurricanes FC U9 girls and U14 boys teams honored at the RGV Red Crowns playoff game
The Hurricanes FC academy in Brownsville is seeing...
Red Crowns take the "RGV showdown" against Brownsville Soccer Club to advance to the South Texas Conference finals
The RGV Red Crowns hosted Brownsville Soccer Club...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, July 10, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Ralph the red-eyed skink
Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 9, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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