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Cameron County residents dealing with flooding and other damages following severe storm
The Rio Grande Valley is drying out after a round of severe weather brought localized flooding and power outages to the Lower Valley, according to the...
Edinburg resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize
An Edinburg resident claimed the top prize of...
SpaceX's Starship rockets are grounded pending investigation after test flight
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX Starship launches...
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Wednesday, May 27, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 80s
A flood warning that was issued for Cameron County until 12:45 p.m. Wednesday has been cancelled. The initial warning was issued following flood advisories in...
Tuesday, May 26, 2026: Thunderstorms possible, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, May 25, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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McAllen High's Rex Flores signs to play golf at Blinn College
McAllen High senior golfer Rex Flores is signed his national letter of intent to join the program at Blinn College on Wednesday evening. Flores had...
Vanguard Beethoven's Erik Cantu to play basketball at Missouri Valley College
Senior shooting guard Erik Cantu made history on...
Edinburg Vela's Tyler Ruiz signs to Southwestern University
Edinburg Vela's Tyler Ruiz signed with Southwestern University,...
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Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 25, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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