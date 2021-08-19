Home
News
Hidalgo County reports 93 school students testing positive for COVID-19
Hidalgo County reported eight coronavirus related deaths Thursday and 520 total positive cases of the disease. Those total cases included seven staff members and 93...
McAllen PD: Suspect dies in custody after possibly ingesting “a rock of meth”
A man arrested by officers with the McAllen...
More Texas school districts sue the governor over mask-mandate ban
Five more Valley school districts have landed on...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Aug. 19, 2021: Breezy, sunny with temperatures in high 90s
Tweets by KRGV_Weather
Aug. 18, 2021: Breezy and humid with temperatures in high 90s
CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES. ...
Aug. 17, 2021: Tropical Storm Grace likely to stay south of RGV
Tropical Storm Grace will likely move into the...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Brownsville Wins Pony World Series Championship
WASHINGTON, PA - Brownsville, TX owned a four run and three run lead at multiple points of the 2021 DICK’s Sporting Goods PONY League World Series...
Brownsville Pony Squad Advances To Pony World Series Title Game
WASHINGTON, PA - Brownsville, TX stormed past Johnstown,...
Brownsville Falls to Johnstown in Second Round Pony World Series Game
WASHINGTON, PA - Johnstown, PA took the momentum...
Additional Links
Two-A-Day Tours
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Eduardo Arellano Félix Jefe de cártel de Tijuana es liberado
El narcotraficante mexicano Eduardo Arellano Félix ex jefe del cártel de Tijuana fue liberado este miércoles de una cárcel federal en Pensilvania en la que cumplía...
Cambios del programa SNAP es de beneficio para tiendas y familias locales
Las familias de todo el Valle que dependen...
Se salvan de ser aplastados un grupo de bomberos en un feroz incendio
Por fracción de segundos un grupo de bomberos...
Additional Links
Regreso A Clases
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Two-A-Day Tours
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Regreso A Clases
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days