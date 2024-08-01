Home
News
Pet of the Week: Sparkles, the lab mix
Los Fresnos CISD to hand out free uniforms at back-to-school fair
Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District is holding...
Donna ISD handing out backpacks, offering free haircuts at back-to-school expo
The Donna Independent School District will be giving...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, August 1, 2024: Hot and humid, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
A potential tropical threat is taking shape near the Caribbean as hurricane season reignites
Originally Published: 31 JUL 24 11:01 ET ...
Wednesday, July 31, 2024: Breezy and hazy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Olympian Shaine Casas inspiring McAllen High Swim Team
MCALLEN, Texas -- Shaine Casas will be representing the Rio Grande Valley and Team USA at the Paris Olympics on August 1st. Casas will be competing...
McAllen native Shaine Casas advances to semifinals in Olympics swimming competition
McAllen native Shaine Casas secured his spot in...
Cowboys adjusting to new kickoff rules at camp
The NFL implemented new kickoff rules for the...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pet of the Week: Sparkles, the lab mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 30, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
EEUU propone norma que prohíbe a aerolíneas cobrar extra a padres por sentarse junto a sus hijos
El Departamento del Transporte de Estados Unidos propuso una nueva norma que prohíbe que las aerolíneas impongan un cobro adicional a los padres de familia por...
UTRGV y el Fondo de Becas Stars promueven la carrera de salud en el Valle
UTRGV se ha asociado con el Fondo de...
Especialista en magia cómica realiza una breve presentacion
Oscar Muñoz, doctor en magia de la Fraternidad...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days