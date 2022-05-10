Home
Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 55 cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Monday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 55 new cases of COVID-19. Two women in their 50s from Harlingen and a San Benito...
New treatment at DHR Health aims to help micro-premature babies
A team of medical providers at DHR Health...
5 On Your Side: City of Lyford and donor help man get wheelchair access at home
A Lyford man is getting some help from...
May 9, 2022: Breezy with temperatures in the 90s
May 8, 2022: Sunny with temperatures in the 90s
It'll be another hot one. A Heat...
May 5, 2022: Breezy, temperatures in the 90s
Celebrating valley sports moms on Mother's Day
Rio Grande Valley, Texas -- Happy Mother's Day to all the moms who work day-and-night behind the scenes helping valley high school student-athletes be their best....
Multiple valley student-athletes sign for college athletics
Edinburg Vela's PJ Rivera Signs to Atlantis University
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Edinburg Vela standout running back...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - April 10
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Watch Live: Sunday Mass sponsored by Lee's Pharmacy...
Golpes de calor son más comunes en el verano
El verano está a la vuelta de la esquina y cuando se llega a tener altas temperaturas , la poblacion que pasa tiempo al aire libre...
Alcalde de McAllen firma proclamación ante temporada de huracanes
Ante la proximidad de la temporada de huracanes,...
Policía investiga persona sospechosa en Memorial High School
Una persona sospechosa está bajo custodia después de...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
