Working conditions for Border Patrol getting more attention
WASHINGTON (AP) — A strained Border Patrol is getting increased attention from the Biden administration after tense meetings between senior officials and the rank and file...
Texas’ power grid held up during last week’s winter weather. Experts say it wasn’t seriously tested.
" Texas’ power grid held up during...
Feb. 9, 2022: Sunny skies, temperatures in the 70s
Weather
Feb. 9, 2022: Sunny skies, temperatures in the 70s
Feb. 8, 2021: Sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-60s
Feb. 7, 2022: Rainy with temperatures in the upper 50s
Sports
Texans hire veteran coach Smith as new head coach
HOUSTON (AP) — After giving David Culley just one year to prove himself, the Houston Texans on Monday hired Lovie Smith as their new head coach,...
UIL Realignment Creates a Power 5A Volleyball District
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS -- The primary focus...
UIL Realignment 2022 Creates New 5A Districts, Maintains Valley 6As
HARLINGEN - The Rio Grande Valley...
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Hechos Valle
Migrantes reciben ayuda en Reynosa, Tamaulipas
Por casi un año Hechos Valle le ha presentado las historias de migrantes acampados en una plaza en Reynosa que esperan algún día conseguir asilo, pero...
Inician debates políticos en el condado Cameron
En el condado Cameron estamos a unos días...
La Entrevista: El Circo Hermanos Vásquez
Este martes en Hechos Valle en La Entrevista...
