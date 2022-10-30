Home
Alton fire under investigation, no injuries reported
The Alton Fire Department is investigating a two-home fire in a rural area of Hidalgo County. Alton firefighters responded to the scene Saturday morning. ...
McAllen to offer amnesty program
Those who owe money on a traffic ticket...
New clinic to help veterans opens in Harlingen
A new clinic is now open in Harlingen...
Weather
Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022: Sunny and less humid with temperatures in the 70s
Oct. 28, 2022: Storms possible with temperatures in the mid-80s
Oct. 27, 2022: Clouds increase with temperatures in the mid-80s
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter . Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday Oct. 28, 2022 below: ...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
Foreign exchange student navigates life and sports in the Valley
The Edinburg North varsity volleyball team is 22-10...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol - Friday, October 28, 2022
Student of the Week: Cassandra Cruz
This week, we’re putting the spotlight on Cassandra...
Pump Patrol - Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022
Connect
Hechos Valle
Oficial de detención de Edinburg acusado de opresión, puesto en licencia
Un oficial de detención fue acusado el sábado de opresión oficial después de haber sido acusado de abofetear a un adolescente detenido por el Departamento de...
La policía de Weslaco arresta a un conductor en relación con un accidente de tres vehículos
Un conductor de 23 años y su pasajero...
Hombre de La Joya se declara no culpable de tiroteo mortal
Un hombre de La Joya de 30 años...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
