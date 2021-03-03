Home
McAllen man accused of kidnapping, killing ex-wife pleads not guilty
A McAllen man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife last August pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. Richard Ford pleaded not guilty to all charges...
Rio Grande Valley included in USDA Disaster Designation
23 counties in Texas – including Hidalgo Willacy,...
Texas teachers, child care workers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
By Aliyya Swaby , The Texas Tribune...
Weather
Hard freeze warning: Temperatures to drop into the 20s Thursday night
Another cold night is coming to the Rio Grande Valley. A wind chill advisory is in effect until noon on Friday and a hard freeze...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
AEP Texas releases winter storm tips
With the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)...
Sports
St. Joseph Boys and Girls Hoops Move on to Round Three
TAPPS Area Round - Boys St. Joseph Academy 80, Houston Lutheran South 62 TAPPS Area Round - Girls St. Joseph Academy 52, Fort...
Mchi Moves On, Port Isabel's Season Ends in 4th Round Games
BOYS BASKETBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL SCORES AND SCHEDULE ...
Boys Basketball Regional Schedule
BOYS BASKETBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE Tuesday, March...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Un hombre de McAllen acusado de secuestro y asesinato de la ex esposa se declara inocente
Un hombre de McAllen acusado de secuestrar y matar a su ex esposa en agosto pasado se declaró inocente el miércoles. Richard Ford se declaró...
Hallan 6 cuerpos en ciudad fronteriza de Reynosa
CIUDAD VICTORIA, México (AP) - Autoridades informaron el...
SUV que chocó en California cruzó frontera
HOLTVILLE, California, EE.UU. (AP) - Trece personas que...
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
