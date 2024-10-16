Home
City of McAllen highlights details to upcoming holiday parade
McAllen city officials made some big announcements regarding this year's upcoming holiday parade. A press conference was at the McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday....
Food distribution for veterans scheduled in Harlingen
The Veterans Health System will have a food...
Experts warn Valley residents of hurricane relief scams
The Better Business Bureau is out with a...
Weather
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Oct. 14, 2024: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
High School Volleyball: Highlights from October 15th, 2024
PSJA defeats Edinburg 3-1 Harlingen defeats Brownsville Veterans 3-1 Weslaco defeats La Joya 3-0 Edcouch-Elsa defeats Harlingen South 3-0
Playmakers - Week 7
Check out Part 2 of our Playmakers segment...
Brownsville Veterans' Storm Montoya reflects on breaking all-time touchdown record
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Veterans' senior starting quarterback...
Programming
Student of the Week: John Paul Calvillo II
One Sharyland High School student isn't letting adversity stop him from achieving his goals. It's no surprise senior John Paul Calvillo is the Student of...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Oct. 14, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Servicios de picnic para eventos especiales en la Isla del Padre Sur
Lucio Turner y Nadia Baughman Turner, representantes de 'SPI Luxury Beach Picnics By Nadia', visitan Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad sobre los servicios de...
Desarrollan nuevo tratamiento para la fibrilación auricular
La fibrilación auricular es el tipo más común...
'Mujeres Unidas' organiza evento de gala en McAllen
Génesis González, educadora comunitaria de 'Mujeres Unidas', visita...
