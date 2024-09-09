Home
Valley doctors urging the public to get vaccinated ahead of flu season
With flu season officially starting in October, doctors are saying now’s the time to get your flu shot since it takes about two weeks for it...
Medical Breakthroughs: Cardiac rehab now available for children with heart complications
Cardiac rehab is often recommended for those with...
Photographer's Perspective: Adapting to your surroundings
On this week’s Photographer’s Perspective, Channel 5 News...
Tropical Storm Francine strengthens off Mexico and is expected to hit Louisiana as a hurricane
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tropical Storm Francine was strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, drenching coastal Mexico and Texas on its way to...
Monday, September 9, 2024: Multi-day rain event in the forecast
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys agree on a record contract that is the first at $60 million per year
Dak Prescott has a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys hours before their season opener at Cleveland. The star quarterback and the Cowboys agreed on...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC Buick
The 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC...
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 6, 2024
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Sept. 6, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Juana the Iguana
Pump Patrol: Thursday, September 5, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Lunes 9 de Septiembre: Fuertes lluvias y riesgo de inundación, temperaturas en los 80s
Para seguir a Karen González en Facebook, haz clic aquí .
Junta de Brownsville ISD se reúne para debatir la venta de una escuela
Esta noche, en una reunión especial de la...
Autoridades del Valle en alerta tras amenazas contra distritos escolares
Durante este lunes y por los próximos días,...
