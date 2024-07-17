Home
Biden administration urges Supreme Court to let it continue implementing student loan repayment program
Originally Published: 17 JUL 24 16:39 ET By Katie Lobosco and Devan Cole, CNN (CNN) — The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on...
VIDEO: Laser pointed at DPS helicopter, Harlingen man in custody
A Harlingen man is in custody after pointing...
TSTC in Harlingen helping migrant students pursue higher education
A summer program at Texas State Technical College...
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, July 16, 2024: High clouds, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, July 15, 2024: Partly cloudy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, July 13, 2024: Chance of spotty shower with a high of 96°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
RGV Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Presser
MISSION, Texas -- The RGV Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held a presser for the 7 individuals and 3 teams that will be getting inducted...
Weslaco's Madelynn Cantu earns top Texas 6A softball honor after leading team to state title
LONGVIEW, Texas (AP) — Weslaco pitcher Madelynn Cantu...
Childhood teammates reunited playing at UTRGV
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Men's Basketball is in...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Monday, July 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Rose the Hedgehog
Noticias RGV
'Widow Clicquot' alista su estreno en cines
La actriz Haley Bennett produce y protagoniza el drama sobre la mujer que revolucionó la industria del Champagne. Haley Bennett es la estrella en "Widow...
Wendy Lara, actriz y artista, comparte su trayectoria profesional
Wendy Lara visita Noticias RGV para hablarnos de...
Conozca Sus Derechos: ¿Cómo solicitar un duplicado de un documento migratorio?
Usted puede tramitar la forma N-565, para obtener...
