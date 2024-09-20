Home
Region One holds Esports summit
Educators across the Rio Grande Valley learned the value of Esports during a Friday summit in Edinburg. The Region One Education Service Center hosted the...
Zoo Guest: Tiger Salamander
Medical Breakthroughs: New treatment to help treat melanoma
Melanoma is one of the most common forms...
Weather
Friday, Sept. 20, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Week 4 - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter. Thursday, Sept. 19 Visiting Team Score Home Team Score ...
Game of the Week Preview: Los Fresnos vs. PSJA
Los Fresnos and PSJA are set to face...
Playmakers - Week 3 of 2024 Valley High School Football
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley...
Programming
Zoo Guest: Tiger Salamander
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Sallie Mae the Boston Terrier Mix
Connect
Noticias RGV
Nuevos episodios de Frasier llegan a Paramount+
El actor Kelsey Grammer habla sobre la nueva temporada de "Frasier"; y tenemos el primer adelanto de un drama de la Segunda Guerra Mundial. Kelsey...
Departamento de artes culturales de Edinburg realiza evento de herencia hispana
El departamento de artes culturales de la ciudad...
Texas Southmost College realiza seminario gratuito de inmigración
Texas Southmost College organizará un seminario gratuito de...
Search
